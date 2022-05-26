Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Trading Down 0.1%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.80. 2,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Colicity by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colicity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Colicity by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter.

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

