Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

COHU stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Cohu has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Cohu by 68.3% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after acquiring an additional 629,135 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 30.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after buying an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 2,808.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 332,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,664,000 after buying an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cohu by 28.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,149,000 after buying an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

