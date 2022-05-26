Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Trading 1.8% Higher

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $5.00. 9,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 20,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 12.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

