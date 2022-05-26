Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €59.00 ($62.77) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($71.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,658. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,724,000 after buying an additional 1,775,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,585,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,931,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 955,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 814,541 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

