CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti Sells 9,486 Shares of Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) EVP Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 9,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $424,877.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.20%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

