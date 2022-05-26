Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 6,945 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $690.88. 561,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $647.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.01, for a total transaction of $2,049,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,922 shares in the company, valued at $330,809,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,133,901 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.74.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

