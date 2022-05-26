Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 303,900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 303,900 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. 23,404,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,863,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

