Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 200 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bill.com accounts for about 1.3% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,061,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 159,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,811.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total value of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,687 shares of company stock worth $16,094,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bill.com from $285.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
