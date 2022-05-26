Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 145,400 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Clough Capital Partners L P decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,400 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.18% of Acadia Healthcare worth $9,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 28.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACHC traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.04. 443,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,558. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.07 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.49 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

