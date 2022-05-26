Clough Capital Partners L P Lowers Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,150 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 73,920 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.06. 7,699,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,182,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

