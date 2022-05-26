Clough Capital Partners L P Has $18.23 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,660 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 1.2% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in McKesson by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $7,116,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $333.48. 1,049,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,686. The stock has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.51. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

