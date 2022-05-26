Clough Capital Partners L P Buys Shares of 11,400 JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QVT Financial LP grew its position in JD.com by 212.8% in the third quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in JD.com by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 140.1% in the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,657,000 after acquiring an additional 314,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,477,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,265,546. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.68.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

