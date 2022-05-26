Clough Capital Partners L P Buys 70,800 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,097,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 3.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.39% of Fidelity National Financial worth $57,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of FNF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.73. 1,889,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,544. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.93. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 22.68%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.