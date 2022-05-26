Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Cloudflare stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,416,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.02.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock valued at $50,927,856. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

