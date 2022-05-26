Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after buying an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,863,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,994,000 after buying an additional 252,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.13. 41,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,819. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.76. The company has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

