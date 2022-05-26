Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 51.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $134.93. 122,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.