Clearstead Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,564 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 387,659 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,445,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 71,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Shares of CLF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. 252,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,841,979. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 2.16.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

