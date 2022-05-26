Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.70. 39,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,610,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 96.91%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,680 shares of company stock valued at $12,154,776. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

