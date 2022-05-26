Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $474.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,322. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.66.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

