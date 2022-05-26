Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,733,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.