Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 46,858 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,858 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,899,000 after purchasing an additional 877,056 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $82,591,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,530,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 1,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -39.40%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.