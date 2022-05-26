Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,791,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

RTX stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.98. 31,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,259,401. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

