Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $83.44. 22,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

