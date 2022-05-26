Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Short Interest Up 1,981.4% in May

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a growth of 1,981.4% from the April 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CRXTW stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.02.

