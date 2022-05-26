Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.08.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.55. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.17 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

