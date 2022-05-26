Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 349 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $225.81 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $217.09 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.99 and a 200 day moving average of $274.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

