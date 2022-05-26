Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 1,839 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.