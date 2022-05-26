Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after purchasing an additional 296,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,555,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $324.87 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $277.10 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

