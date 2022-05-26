Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $829,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $365.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.