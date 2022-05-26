Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.07.

Shares of TT stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day moving average of $166.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $128.13 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

