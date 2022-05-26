Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

In other news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,809.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,980,210. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

