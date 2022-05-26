Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,278 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
