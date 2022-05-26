ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,625 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

