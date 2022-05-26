ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 152,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.69.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $308,675.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

