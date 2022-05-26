ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 516 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kadant by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:KAI opened at $181.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.81 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $226.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.17%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

