ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,277,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 776,597 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,143,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,784,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Safehold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,935,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 76,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.07. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.94.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $191,160,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

