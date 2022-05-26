ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last quarter. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.09. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $66.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.77.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

