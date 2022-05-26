ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,107 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock opened at $170.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.89. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $3,383,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

