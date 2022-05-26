ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,817,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 35,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.91.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $74.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.29. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

