ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.33 Million Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cornerstone Building Brands by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSE CNR opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Cornerstone Building Brands ( NYSE:CNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

