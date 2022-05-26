ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xperi by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,869,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xperi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xperi by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XPER stock opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XPER shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xperi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.