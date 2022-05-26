ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD stock opened at $150.78 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.00 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.03.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.