Civilization Tops 1-Day Volume of $461,852.00 (CIV)

Civilization (CIV) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.0653 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $19.60 million and approximately $461,852.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Civilization Coin Profile

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

