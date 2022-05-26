Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Trading Up 21.3%

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 34,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 44,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Cipherloc (OTCMKTS:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure and private data transmission. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

