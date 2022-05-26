Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.90 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.20.

Cigna stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.07. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $271.71.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

