Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,486 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Cigna by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CI opened at $265.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $271.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,998 shares of company stock valued at $37,628,011. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

