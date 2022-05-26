CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Stake Cut by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,878 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 75.1% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CI Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.