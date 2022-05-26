Choice Hotels International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

CHH stock opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $110.94 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,007,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.57.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

