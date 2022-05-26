Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.24 Billion

Brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $8.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.36 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. TheStreet raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,948.82.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $2,056,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,738,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $52.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,341.49. 3,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,811. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,472.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,551.66. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,230.91 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

