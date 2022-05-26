Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 1649014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.15. The company has a market cap of £4.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
About Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL)
Further Reading
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.