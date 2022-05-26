Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.35

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 1649014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.15. The company has a market cap of £4.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

About Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL)

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research, development, production, and sale of cannabidiol (CBD) consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers tobacco alternative products, including smokes and chew pouches. It provides oral tinctures, soft-gel capsules, massage oils, and topical cosmetic products.

